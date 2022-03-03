Charlie Cox says Daredevil ‘doesn’t work as well’ in a PG-13 environment

Now that the Netflix roster of Marvel shows have been confirmed to hit Disney Plus on March 16, fans have plenty of questions as to what the future holds for the title heroes.

While the majority of the marquee names haven’t been seen or heard from since their respective runs were ended, Daredevil stars Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox were recently welcomed back into the fold via their respective appearances in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That means we’re fully expecting the arch-enemies to cross paths once more as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time under PG-13 circumstances. Disney Plus may have updated its parental controls to accommodate the Netflix lineup, but Deadpool 3 still remains the only R-rated project in active development.

Speaking to ComicBook, Cox admitted that while he’s got full confidence in Kevin Feige’s ability to craft a worthwhile Daredevil story that doesn’t skew towards older audiences, he did admit the character doesn’t work so well under the alternative.

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all. So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it. So it absolutely can work, but I guess what you can’t deny is Daredevil is never going to work as well in a PG world as Spider-Man does. Do you know what I mean? That’s the point. I think that the age of the character, the Christian guilt, his history with women and stuff, it’s like it’s a little bit more mature, it has to be.”

Cox will be back on our screens as Daredevil sooner rather than later, whether it’s in a TV series or a feature film, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the MCU continues to dip its toes into R-rated waters outside of Deadpool’s third solo adventure.