Charlie Cox wants more time with Bullseye and Spider-Man

For the longest time, it looked as though Daredevil would never get the chance to interact with Spider-Man in live-action, robbing fans of the chance to see the two New York City superheroes bring their long-running comic book dynamic to either the big or small screens.

Sony held the rights to Peter Parker, while Matt Murdock initially belonged to Fox, before Netflix struck a deal with Marvel to bring the Man Without Fear to streaming. In a massive stroke of fortune, several dominoes fell at exactly the right time to make the crossover a reality in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Netflix canceled the slate of superhero shows and let the rights revert back to Kevin Feige, all while the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe partnered up with Sony for Tom Holland’s trilogy. Charlie Cox may have only shared one scene with the franchise’s resident web-slinger in No Way Home, but it was more than enough to whet the appetite.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, the actor admitted that he’d love to spend more time with Spidey in the future, while also naming Black Widow and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye as others on his wish-list.

“I really like the Black Widow, the Daredevil/Black Widow stuff. That relationship is really funny to me, I don’t know why. I find it really funny and sexy at the same time. Other than that, it’s difficult. The obvious one is Spider-Man, isn’t it? That is the one, I would have to get more time with Bullseye. We just touched on that story, and we were just gearing up for it before we weren’t allowed to continue. I really enjoyed working with Wilson Bethel on that character. There are so many, but I think the obvious one is, it would be really cool to get some Daredevil/Spider-Man stuff, more stuff.”

The MCU is now Cox’s oyster after he was welcomed back into the canonical fold, and with upwards of 30 film and television projects currently in development at Marvel Studios, there are plenty of options on the table for Daredevil and Spider-Man to reunite.