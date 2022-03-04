Charlie Cox shares his reaction to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cameo being leaked

Spider-Man: No Way Home touched the hearts of many diehard Marvel fans upon its colossal release, especially via an array of surprise appearances throughout the superhero blockbuster’s 148-minute runtime.

One such cameo featured the Marvel Studios debut of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock / Daredevil, who assists Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the aftermath of Parker’s battle with Mysterio.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Cox revealed his reaction of genuine shock after an image of him leaked ahead of the movie’s official release.

I come sometimes, I walk into interviews like this and I’m blissfully unaware that there’s probably a whole conversation about something that I’ve never even… I do know that there was, before the movie came out, before Spider-Man came out, there was a screen grab going around of the scene that is in the movie. Someone sent it to me and I was like, oh wow, that’s it. That is that scene.

Along with cameos from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina, the film’s execs desperately tried to keep Cox’s appearance under wraps. However, much as with many surprise additions, the scene ended up finding a home on Twitter, where the image was shared around — which proved to be highly amusing, seeing as the actor revealed recently that he’s clueless as to what ‘trending’ actually means.

While Netflix has bowed out, Daredevil fans will have the chance to witness Cox’s portrayal once again when the series premieres on Disney Plus on March 16.