Charlize Theron’s New Movie Hits Netflix Next Week, And It Looks Awesome

With the theatrical release schedule still looking pretty bare – a fact that won’t be changing for a while longer, unfortunately – many have been turning to streaming services to deliver fresh content and Netflix, in particular, has really been delivering the goods.

Indeed, the company has been pumping out original movies and TV shows at an alarming rate as of late and while they’re not always hits – for every Extraction or Tiger King, we get a Last Days of American Crime or The Wrong Missy – the impressively steady stream of new material is much appreciated. And with the summer season now calling for a big action blockbuster to sit down and watch, it seems as if Netflix is about to answer the call with their next big original production: The Old Guard.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and based on the comic book of the same name, the film is quickly approaching its July 10th release date and from everything we’ve seen so far, it looks fantastic. At the very least, it’ll provide some high-octane entertainment and somewhat make up for the lack of big budget blockbusters hitting theaters right now.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, The Old Guard features Theron leading a group of mercenaries who are actually centuries-old immortals. Not only that, but they’ve got incredible fighting skills and can heal from any wound. In other words, you don’t want to mess with them. But when they’re suddenly exposed, they must fight to keep their identity a secret.

Look for The Old Guard to hit Netflix on July 10th. Currently, it holds a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, and while not exactly a stellar rating, it’s certainly solid for an action blockbuster and indicates that the streaming site has another big hit on their hands.