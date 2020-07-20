New Banner And Synopsis For Godzilla Vs. Kong Tease A Titanic Showdown

Legendary Pictures has been building up to Godzilla vs. Kong since the Monsterverse roared onto screens in 2014. The movie will see the two cinematic titans squaring off, with Kong’s ferocity and agility a decent match for Godzilla’s sheer destructive power. If things had gone to plan, the film would have hit cinemas in March. But first came a November 2020 delay for reshoots which has been followed by a COVID-19 induced delay until May 21st, 2021.

This means that we’re yet to see a trailer for the movie, but we have seen a few decent pieces of production art and stills showing off what to expect. Continuing that trend, today sees a new banner for the blockbuster land online, which looks to be styling the pic as a kind of ’bout of the century.’ In the blue corner is Godzilla and in the orange is Kong, with both wreathed in explosive flame. This is apparently the new logo, so expect to be seeing it everywhere when the marketing juggernaut kicks in.

Also of note is a new synopsis, which comes from leaked toy packaging and reads as so:

“Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!”

This matches up with the previous synopsis of the movie, which appeared on IMDb last month and said:

“In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike.”

This seems to be confirmation that the Hollow Earth (referenced in Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters) will play a major role in the upcoming flick. Yet more insight should come in the Godzilla Dominion graphic novel that fills in the plot running up to Godzilla vs. Kong as well. This bills itself as follows:

“A unique story that picks up after the events of the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where the Titans have risen and the reign of Godzilla has begun. As told entirely from Godzilla’s point of view, the graphic novel brings new insights into the King of the Monsters: His habitats, ancient rivalries, challenges, and encounters with new Titans. As his new era of dominance is tested, and a coming confrontation with another king looms.”

Let’s just hope that after this gargantuan wait it lives up to the promise. I mean, director Adam Wingard has certainly had more than enough time to tweak this movie to his liking, so fingers crossed that the delay is used to put as much monster on monster combat in the film as humanly possible. After all, if you’re going to title it Godzilla vs. Kong, I want a large portion of the blockbuster to be devoted to their battle.