Check out these behind the scenes photos of J.K. Simmons in ‘Batgirl’

More news out of the Batgirl camp today, with new photos surfacing showing Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons returning as Jim Gordon.

Batgirl is currently being filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, and there have been a few behind-the-scenes photos surfacing occasionally from it.

J.K. Simmons is set to reprise his role as Batgirl‘s father in the forthcoming HBO Max film, after debuting it in 2017’s Justice League and before returning to it in additional material for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In the new photos, he looks very professional and cop-like in a trenchcoat, hat, tie and glasses. The scene appears to be a flashback to when Batgirl was young. Check out the photos below.

Earlier this year, before they were officially announced as a cast member, pictures surfaced of Ivory Aquino on the set, leading to speculation that they were cast as Alysia Yeoh, Barbara Gordon’s best bud and roomie, with those rumors eventually turning out to be true.

Excitement around the movie and its titular character, played by Leslie Grace, continues to grow as more and more info leaks from the set. Previous leaks show Grace escaping a burning building and a mural of Michael Keaton’s Batman with Robin.

Hold on a second! The mural is of the Dynamic Duo, #Batman & Robin! 🦇 #Batgirl



[📸 Andrew Milligan/PA Wire] pic.twitter.com/hmUjgFqFSw — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 10, 2022

Robin was removed from the mural at some point as well.

Here’s a closer shot of the mural depicting Michael Keaton’s #Batman on the set of #Batgirl 🦇 pic.twitter.com/hFNMct1yd9 — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) January 18, 2022

On the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused, Simmons said he was genuinely surprised that he was asked to return and play the role.

“I was completely flabbergasted that they came back to me recently and wanted me to be Commissioner Gordon again, and have it be a more significant role…and I’m looking forward to it. I think I’m actually going to get on the horn with [star Leslie Grace] and the directors in the next couple days and do a little preliminary rehearsals…They start very soon, and then I jump onboard sometime in January over in Glasgow, which is a wonderful place to be shooting it because it’s, y’know, Gothic. I’m excited to be the once and future Jim Gordon.”

He said the movie has an “interesting take” on the story of Barbara Gordon.

Batgirl is set for release sometime in 2022.