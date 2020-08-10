First Poster For Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson’s New Netflix Movie

Netflix is throwing the full extent of its marketing might behind Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming movie The Devil All The Time ahead of its debut on the streaming service next month. This big promotional push has already seen a series of stills from the production land online and now, we have an official poster.

Revealed first by IGN, the one-sheet offers a look at each member of the thriller’s all-star cast in character. In addition to Holland and Pattinson, supporting cast members Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Haley Bennett and Eliza Scanlen also feature in the promo image.

The Devil All The Time is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 book of the same name and Holland leads the project as a troubled youth named Arvin Russell. Meanwhile, Pattinson will portray a preacher named Preston Teagardin. The story will play out through a multi-strand narrative and take place in America between the end of World War II and the beginning of the Vietnam War. Director Antonio Campos adapted the novel with his brother, Paulo, and shot the movie in Alabama, which will act as a stand-in for rural Ohio, where the story is set.

No doubt this film will attract plenty of interest from comic book fans, with Pattinson firmly in place as the next Batman and Holland having made a name for himself as the MCU’s Spider-Man. Then there’s Stan who, of course, plays the Winter Soldier in the same franchise.

If The Devil All The Time sounds like your kind of thing, the movie will be available to stream on Netflix from September 16th. And right now, at least, all the signs point to this being another big hit for the platform.