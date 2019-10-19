There are just 61 days to go until the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the film’s promotional campaign is kicking into high gear now. So far, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the movie based on the trailers, TV spots, promotional features and merchandise we’ve seen so far, but it looks like things are going to get a whole lot clearer when we get the next full trailer on Monday. At least, that’s based on this brief teaser below, which finally tells us when the last and final preview for the movie will be here.

While it’s unclear what we’ll see in Monday’s trailer, director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm and Disney must be keenly aware that there’s a lot riding on this pic. If they stick the landing, they’ll be considered to have done justice to the beloved Original Trilogy and rounded out an epic story that’s been brewing since the release of A New Hope back in 1977. But in the wake of Solo‘s disappointing box office and critical reception, they now know that not even one of the biggest franchises in cinema history is bulletproof.

The final trailer. Tune in to Monday Night Football on @ESPN to watch it live. #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/QAme0H5j0D — Star Wars (@starwars) October 19, 2019

Fortunately, it seems that they’re polishing this film to a mirror sheen. It’s recently been revealed that Abrams came up with as many as eight variations on the ending, with the absence of a finalized runtime indicating that they’re still hard at work tweaking the edit. But based on what we’ve seen in previous promos, I think the mood should be cautious optimism, something that may become a whole lot less cautious when we see the full trailer.

Expect that on the 21st of October, during the Monday night football match-up between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. And following that, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be with us on December 20th.