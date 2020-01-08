Chewbacca Actor Wants To Reunite With Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues to dominate the box office, despite suffering from alarming drops in attendance, with the concluding installment in the saga set to cross the billion dollar mark at some point this week. While it signals yet another financial success for the franchise, the controversy and criticism surrounding the movie hasn’t exactly died down yet, with fans now demanding that Lucasfilm release a Director’s Cut of J.J. Abrams’ original vision for the pic, despite the filmmaker himself previously saying that he would never do it.

This has become something of a recurring theme with recent Star Wars movies, with the fans reappraising the most recent installments long after their theatrical release. At the time, The Last Jedi generated incredible backlash and faced claims of ruining the entire franchise, only for Rian Johnson to find himself trending on Twitter recently as he was being thanked for his contributions.

These Alternate Concepts For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story Are Pretty Crazy 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Similarly, Solo: A Star Wars Story landed with a thud at the box office, becoming the lowest-grossing live-action entry in the sci-fi saga, only to gain a second life as an unlikely favorite, with fans even petitioning to try and get a sequel made. While there’ve been rumors that some of Solo’s characters could find a new home on Disney Plus, Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo admits that he would be more than happy to reunite with star Alden Ehrenreich for more adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

“I do keep in touch with Alden every once in a while. But I haven’t seen him since the premieres. Every now and then, we’ll message each other, and I hope he’s doing great. If we ever return to Solo, I can’t wait to work with him again.”

There’s virtually no chance that we’ll ever see a big screen sequel to Solo, but the story could well continue on Disney Plus. There’s even been speculation that both Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian and Ehrenreich’s Han Solo could be in line for the small screen treatment, and with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series set to take place at around the same time as Solo, it can’t be ruled out that Han and Chewie could show up for a fan-pleasing cameo.