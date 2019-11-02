Chewbacca’s Porg From Star Wars: The Last Jedi Finally Has A Name

The Skywalker Saga is coming to an end soon (allegedly) when The Rise of Skywalker releases next month. The expectations for this film are sky high, but expectations were also just as high for the previous movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. No part of the pic was universally accepted though, except for the cute Porgs. Hell yeah, bring on the Porgs, baby.

Now, the one Porg that made friends with Chewbacca finally has a name: Terbus. Star Wars Adventure #27 is a comic series meant to bridge the gap between the two films, and the Porg-providing issue is the first of three installments. Terbus is in the back, hootin’ and hollering, which makes a Kit Fisto-lookalike (I like Star Wars, but not enough to remember all the different names, ok) say Terbus sounds happy.

Personally, I love Porgs. However, there’s certainly too much of a good thing, so seeing one and only one Porg there is nice. It’s a genuine little treat, a nice little easter egg. I’m sure Terbus will show up in The Rise of Skywalker in some capacity, but will all of the Porgs appear? Hopefully not.

I think giving Chewy a cute lil’ companion is a smart move, too. His heartfelt bond with Han Solo is obviously gone now and he really hasn’t formed any sort of strong relationship with anyone else. Or even really any reason to care about our new trio. Giving the wookie something to love is wonderful, especially because it’s better than giving him nothing. Also, Terbus is a really cute name for a Porg.

In any case, thanks Disney Overlords for attempting to fill every nook and cranny of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with fun.