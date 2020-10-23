Children Of The Corn Reboot Has Officially Been Rated

Creepy kids have been a staple of the horror genre for a long time. One of the most frightening onscreen occurrences of killer youngsters came back in 1984 when Children of the Corn stalked into theaters. The eerie film likely had many parents walking on eggshells around their sons and daughters for weeks.

Now the legendary Stephen King creation is about to get rebooted for a whole new generation of fans. As if this prospect isn’t scary enough, we now know for sure that the flick will be rated R due to “violence and bloody images.” Yikes.

This means that the pic won’t be for the faint of heart, as those in charge definitely aren’t going to hold back on the scares. Hopefully, this flick can deliver enough frights to launch it into the conversation as one of the top King adaptations of all-time.

Details of the plot are still scarce, but we do know that this project will have almost nothing to do with the mid-eighties original. Instead, the storyline will focus on an all-new cast of characters trying to escape the cult of murderous preteens.

Creepy First Trailer For Children Of The Corn: Runaway Debuts 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The short story of the same name follows an innocent couple who inadvertently wander into a ghost town in Nebraska. They soon find out that the area is occupied by only kids, though it’s clear from the get-go that these aren’t your every day juveniles. This community of eponymous weirdos all pray to a demonic force that lives deep in the cornfields. Predictably, things for the couple just go downhill from there.

Are you excited to see this movie when it comes out or is this a feature you’re intent on skipping? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!

Children of the Corn is expected to hit theaters in 2021.