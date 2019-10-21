John Krasinski Jokes That Chris Evans Robbed Him Of Captain America Role

John Krasinski’s widely known for his impressive resume of acting and directing roles over the years, from The Office to A Quiet Place. One significant part that he missed out on though was Captain America in the MCU. Krasinski auditioned for the role and even lifted weights to look the part. But then the gig went to Chris Evans instead.

Of course, the actor has long since moved on from the disappointment of losing out, but Krasinski recently reminded Evans of the incident on Twitter to celebrate his 40th birthday, as a joking way of asking for his help providing funds on Venmo for Family Reach, in aid of families of cancer patients.

Alright getting into the afternoon here and this donation train keeps a rollin! Hey @ChrisEvans remember when you robbed me of the role of Captain America?… time to pay up? #JKbday @familyreach https://t.co/POUGm6qJRg — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) October 20, 2019

Of course, Captain America was only too happy to answer the call to aid. Chris Evans took to his own Twitter account to respond to Krasinski in a befitting manner, using a gif from one of the actor’s most famous roles:

After a decade’s worth of work in the MCU, it’s difficult to imagine any other actor doing justice to the role of Steve Rogers the way Chris Evans did. A fact that Krasinski happens to agree with, too, as he once revealed the following in an interview with Variety:

“My agent called and said, ‘They’re going to go with Chris Evans. And I remember I said, ‘Yeah, look at him. He’s Captain America.'”

But even though Evans’ time with Marvel seems to be up with the exit of Cap from the franchise, Krasinski’s might just be getting started. He’s said to be high up on the list of possible candidates that Disney wants to play the role of Reed Richards AKA Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four. Only time will tell though if he has better luck this time around with landing a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.