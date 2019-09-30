Marvel Reportedly Still Wants John Krasinski For Fantastic Four

Now that Marvel Studios finally have the rights to the Fantastic Four in the wake of the Fox takeover, the superhero team will be one of Kevin Feige’s top priorities. We likely won’t see them on-screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a few years yet though, which is definitely a good thing, as this is one project that Marvel need to get absolutely right. After all, the Fantastic Four haven’t exactly had the best of luck so far, with all four previous movies featuring the characters not enjoying the greatest reputations.

When the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie officially enters production, one of the major discussion points will be the casting of the four major roles. As is the case with any big comic book blockbuster, speculation and fan-casting suggestions are already doing the rounds online, with one of the most prominent rumors concerning the potential casting of John Krasinski as Reed Richards.

The actor has been linked to the role several times in the past, along with his wife Emily Blunt, and it seems as if Marvel are still keen on talking to him about the role, according to Cosmic Book News. The outlet goes on to say that Reed Richards could act as Peter Parker’s new science mentor as well following the demise of Tony Stark, with Avengers Tower repurposed into the Baxter Building, which also creates a simple way to introduce the Fantastic Four into the MCU.

John Krasinski would be a solid choice for Mr. Fantastic if offered the role, and would likely be keen to sign up to the franchise having come close to being cast as Captain America almost a decade ago. However, one potential drawback could be his other commitments, with A Quiet Place launching his directorial career to a new level, as well as his role as the star and executive producer of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. Not to mention that our own sources have told us that while Marvel is indeed interested in The Office star, they’re also considering casting a POC as Reed Richards, which would rule Krasinski out.

In any case, casting announcements for the Fantastic Four will no doubt be a long way off, but this will definitely be one to keep a close eye on.