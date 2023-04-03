Chris Evans breaks silence on a potential Captain America MCU return

Chris Evans has spoken about his possible return to play Captain America after his character received a peaceful ending during Avengers: Endgame. While the title of Captain America has been passed down to Sam Wilson in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the actor believes that there are more stories to tell about Steve Rogers.

During his appearance at C2E2 in Chicago, Evans was asked about his time playing Steve Rogers in the MCU and his thoughts on reprising the role. After all, thanks to the Multiverse Saga, the concept of “variants” and “Nexus beings” make it possible for the same actor to play the same character, but originate in a different universe.

Evans said that playing Captain America was one of the best decisions he’s made in his life, and is open to reprising the role so Marvel could share more of Steve’s story. However, Evans claimed that his version of Captain America is “so precious” to him that he doesn’t want to mess up what he already has, especially seeing as the character has a special place in his heart.

“[Captain America] means so much to me. I mean, do I think there is more Steve Rogers stories to tell? Sure! But at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. I’ve become, you know… It’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, And I just don’t wanna mess up in any way. “I was a part of something so special for a really special period of time. In a way, it really landed so well.”

Asked if he'd come back to the role of Steve Rogers, he says he thinks there are more Cap stories to tell, but for him the timing doesn't feel right.

Unfortunately, while Evans believes that there is some potential to share more of Rogers’ story, he doesn’t believe that now is the time to share them. Especially with the MCU moving towards a new Saga with a new cast of heroes taking over from the old guard.

“I don’t know… As much as I’m connected to that role and loved telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn’t quite feel right. right now.”

Evans played Captain America since 2011 in the character’s first solo film, before joining The Avengers in 2012. The Marvel character received a handful of sequels from 2014 and had uncredited appearances scattered in other MCU films. Evans’ tenure came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, during which he passed down his iconic shield to Sam Wilson, and lived out his life with Peggy Carter in the past.

So far, there isn’t any news about the actor’s potential return to the MCU, and there are no plans to include him in Captain America: New World Order. Perhaps that is a good thing considering this will be the first film in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will fully cement himself as the new Captain America in the MCU.