Chris Evans May Not Be Done With Captain America Role Just Yet

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, most people figured that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America probably wouldn’t make it out of the film alive. After all, his contract with Marvel Studios was up and after playing the part for so long, he seemed ready to move on and do something different with his career.

As we all know, though, Steve Rogers got a well-deserved happy ending in the film and his arc was tied up almost perfectly. However, over the last year or so, there’s been constant speculation that Evans might make a comeback, possibly even appearing in the upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But while making a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor shot down any chance of a return. He was asked whether Endgame really was the end of his MCU run and said the following:

“Yes – I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion.”

Of course, many people took this at face value, assuming that Evans really is indeed done with Captain America. But it’s important to remember that actors lie all the time either out of necessity (because they’re under contract not to reveal future roles) or simply because they want to keep the surprise in tact. And it seems that’s exactly what Evans is doing here.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Taking to Twitter earlier today, trusted insider Daniel Richtman tweeted out a cryptic message, replying to IGN’s story about Evans not returning as Cap. Though he didn’t outright confirm anything, his message, the emoji he chose and the fact that he has a proven track record when it comes to Marvel scoops really says it all.

See for yourself below:

Never say never 😉 https://t.co/9LBEwgEbxU — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) May 31, 2020

Of course, Marvel have yet to issue an official comment on the matter, but Richtman’s hint lines up with much of what We Got This Covered has heard from our own sources. That being that Evans still has a few cameos to come.

We don’t imagine he’ll ever return to the role full time, but given how beloved a character he is in the MCU, and how there are still a number of things they can explore with him, it’d be foolish to rule out a return from Steve Rogers’ Captain America at some point.