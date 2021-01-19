Avengers: Endgame was full of spectacular and memorable scenes, but one of the most talked about was Steve Rogers proving himself worthy of wielding Mjolnir. And among those most excited about it was Chris Evans himself, who’s now recalled how it felt to see it on screen.

The moment came across as the culmination of Steve’s development as a character throughout the MCU. He inauspiciously begin his superhero career as a walking piece of wartime propaganda, before figuring out his place in the modern world and striving to be a paragon of virtue who always does the right thing no matter who it might set against him in the process, eventually becoming someone respected by his contemporaries – many of whom were more powerful than him – before finally being able to wield a magical weapon whose use is literally defined by one’s worth as a leader.

Speaking to UK magazine Empire, Evans had this to say about the first time he saw it happen:

“The first time I saw Endgame was at the premiere. Normally I see the films I work on well in advance, and I rarely sit through premieres (too much anxiety). But being the last installment of a ten-year journey, I wanted to experience this final film the same way the audience would. When Cap lifts Mjolnir, our theater went absolutely berserk. Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In the following weeks, friends and family would send me clips from theaters around the world losing their collective shit at this moment. Seeing those reactions, and knowing that I was lucky enough to be a part of those memories for those people, made me feel a sense of pride and gratitude that I’ll never be able to properly express. In those moments I’m not an actor, or even an adult; I’m a little kid again completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield. Damn it… I’m getting choked up.”

It’s a matter of contention exactly how long Steve has been able to lift the hammer, with the Russos stating he had always been worthy, but upon feeling the weapon nudge during his turn in the macho contest during Age of Ultron, he chose to not continue and thus spare Thor any embarrassment. In contrast, Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus contends he wasn’t yet worthy, as at that point he was still hiding that Bucky had killed Tony Stark’s parents as the brainwashed Winter Soldier.

It doesn’t really matter exactly how long Steve has been able to lift Mjolnir, only that he did so when it truly mattered in Avengers: Endgame’s finale, saving Thor from a likely fatal beatdown by Thanos, and summoning the thunder god’s power in the process. Evans might have felt like a little kid watching the scene, but to be honest, he’s far from alone in the sentiment.