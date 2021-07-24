Chris Evans Made Sure The MCU’s Captain America Wasn’t Too Snarky

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is famed for packing all of its movies and TV shows with plenty of humor, and a great deal of it is of the snarky and sarcastic variety. Chris Evans’ Captain America generated more than a few big laughs during his decade-long tenure as the beating heart of the entire franchise, but he wasn’t one for putting people down or dishing out withering comebacks.

A brief, but by no means incomplete, list of MCU characters that have been known for their snark over the years includes Tony Stark, Nick Fury, Loki, Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Doctor Strange, War Machine, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and more, so that department has been pretty well covered since the summer of 2008.

Steve Rogers is a much more heartfelt, down to earth and relatable presence than many of the names mentioned above, and in a new interview to celebrate the tenth anniversary of The First Avenger, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that Evans was integral to the development of Steve’s personality, and even took out a couple of jokes that weren’t in keeping with his reputation as a beacon of hope and positivity.

“He was very conscious of not wanting snark. It was a very good understanding of Captain America, which is that if this guy’s going to fly as a character and as an authority figure, eventually, he’s got to have the gravity right away, no matter what the situation. Which is what we all came to realize, that Steve Rogers was born Captain America, he just didn’t have the body for it. And Evans got that. I think he may have taken a joke or two out is what I remember.”

The longer an actor sticks around the MCU, the more input they tend to have on the roles they play, especially if fans take them to their hearts. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is in a much different place to where we first met him a decade ago, and a lot of that is due to the connection he’s formed with the trickster, the majority of which wasn’t there on the page when he first donned the horns in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor. The same looks to be true for Evans and Captain America, who completely understood what people expected from the World War II icon.