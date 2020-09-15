Chris Evans Opens Up On Leaked Nude Photo, Calls It Embarrassing

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans was trending on Twitter all weekend – as was Captain America, for that matter – but not for a good reason. Rather, Evans and the role that made him an A-lister were trending because he accidentally shared a nude photo on his Instagram account, which understandably sent his millions of followers – and the internet as a whole – into a meltdown.

Though it was quickly deleted, it didn’t take long for folks to screengrab it and the pic began spreading around social media in no time. Thankfully, the commotion seems to have died down now, with Evans presumably sensing a bit of relief, and in a recent interview, he opened up on the situation, saying it was a “very interesting weekend,” while calling the whole thing “embarrassing.”

“Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned,” Evans said in a stop on the Tamron Hall show. “You know, things happen. It’s embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.”

Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Evans' Birthday With Adorable Pics 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Like the actor says here, “things happen,” and he’s far from the first celebrity to have something private leak out. Besides, just as was to be expected, the incident has already started to fade from memory, with a new week beginning and more important matters squeaking into the spotlight.

That’s not to say everyone’s already forgotten about Chris Evans‘ little mishap, but the initial wave of commotion has died down considerably and presumably, it won’t be long before the internet shifts its focus to something else entirely. For now, though, it’s nice to see the actor taking the whole thing so well and, as he says above, the fans have certainly shown their support over these last few days. Which has no doubt made the situation a bit easier on him.

Let’s just hope that he truly has learned his lesson and that nothing like this happens to the actor again.