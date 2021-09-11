Chris Evans Rumored To Want $100 Million For MCU Return

Earlier this year, it was reported that Chris Evans had entered talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers. Before you knew it, the internet was awash with rumors that he’d signed either a three or six-picture contract and was being lined up for cameos in everything from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Captain America 4.

Not only did the actor appear to publicly debunk the speculation, though, but Kevin Feige even offered a firm no when he was asked about it, something the company’s Chief Creative Officer very rarely does. However, a couple of fairly concrete statements from the man himself and the guy in charge of everything MCU-related isn’t enough to dampen the flames of scuttlebutt, so the tales of an imminent comeback have continued on.

A new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot now offers that Evans has asked for the princely sum of $100 million to sign a new deal. Not only is the information unconfirmed and uncorroborated at this point, but the largest upfront sum Marvel Studios have ever paid to an on-camera talent was unsurprisingly the $40 million forked over to Robert Downey Jr. for Captain America: Civil War, so that’s a hefty asking price if true.

The MCU’s biggest stars earn the majority of their money through profit participation and box office milestone bonuses, so asking for a 150% upgrade on the highest paycheck ever handed over before a single frame of footage has been shot is one way to ensure you’re getting told to f*ck off. Then again, the door is never truly closed on anybody, and Evans remains a firm favorite among fans, so who know what the future may bring.