Kevin Feige Claims Chris Evans Isn’t Returning To The MCU

Back in January, news that detonated the internet arrived. It was reported, first by Deadline, that Chris Evans was in talks to return as Captain America for multiple upcoming MCU projects. It was said that he wouldn’t be back as a lead but he was expected to make a range of supporting appearances, comparable to Robert Downey Jr.’s role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Shortly after the announcement flared up, though, Evans took to social media to shut it down.

“News to me,” the Avengers: Endgame star succinctly said in a tweet. Not that anyone was calling Evans a liar, but many Marvel stars before him have denied working with the studio in the past – most recently, Tatiana Maslany said she wasn’t playing She-Hulk, which was later officially confirmed. So, fans still clung on to the idea that there could be more from Steve Rogers in the franchise in the near future.

Now, however, another individual you would think we could trust has likewise quashed the claims of Evans’ comeback. Kevin Feige spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuting on Disney Plus this week and he was asked about the potential for more Cap. Unusually for the Marvel Studios president, he pretty much came out and confirmed those reports were not accurate, saying:

“I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself,”

Like the man says, Feige’s usual tactic in these situations is to encourage a “never say never/anything can happen” philosophy, allowing the fans to speculate about what’s really going on behind the scenes. So, he may well be telling the truth here. There’s usually no smoke without fire, though, so maybe there’s still a chance that Chris Evans could pick up the shield again – even for, say, a cameo in Doctor Strange 2. We can dream, right?