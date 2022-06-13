Chris Evans says there’s no better Captain America than Anthony Mackie

Any self-respecting Marvel Cinematic Universe fan knows that we shouldn’t believe any character is dead unless we see a body, which means any rumors regarding a potential Captain America return for Chris Evans aren’t going to go away at any point in the near future.

In fact, we can extend that to the far-flung future, too, when the appearance of Old Man Steve during the conclusion to Avengers: Endgame technically means the actor could return 40 or 50 years from now sans makeup. However, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made abundantly clear, there’s a new star-spangled superhero in town.

The final episode of the Disney Plus series saw Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson take up the mantle, and he’s even got his own solo movie in active development as we speak. Anywhere Evans goes, Cap is going to get brought up, with the Lightyear star admitting to Kevin Polowy that there’s no better candidate out there.

“There’s no one better to do it. I mean, he honest does it justice. I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it. But if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

New Concept Art Offers A Great Look At Sam Wilson's Captain America 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

Evans recently said any prospective comeback as the leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was “a tall order”, but the fandom has been more than receptive to his replacement, especially when Sam has forged his own winning bromance with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, just as Steve did.