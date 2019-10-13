Chris Hemsworth Hopes To See Beta Ray Bill In A Future Thor Movie

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America were undoubtedly the three pillars of Marvel’s Infinity Saga.

They each received their own standalone trilogy, culminating in Avengers: Endgame, a movie so big it effectively reshaped the MCU landscape. Tony Stark is no more, while Old Man Cap has already passed on his mantle to Sam Wilson, Marvel’s newfangled Captain America. Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder experienced a similar changing of the guard, after leaving Asgard in the capable hands of Valkyrie.

But if Endgame brought a sense of closure to Tony and Steve’s respective arcs, Thor Odinson has been given a new lease of life thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy. He’ll no doubt appear in the inevitable threequel; however, first comes a key role in the 2021 blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder.

It’s all about Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and her own journey to becoming Mighty Thor, but during his appearance at ACE Comic Con Midwest this past weekend, Hemsworth touched base on Thor’s future, and why he hopes to see Beta Ray Bill feature in some shape or form.

That was one of the first comics I ever read. Yeah, I’d love that. I just hope they keep letting me have a crack at it.” The actor then mentioned how in a post-Thor: Ragnarok world, the Thor role is the freshest it’s ever been and he hopes to keep at it for quite some time.

In Marvel Comics, Thor meets his equal in Beta Ray Bill, a character so mighty and powerful he’s deemed worthy enough to wield Mjolnir. He’s also considered one of the best fighters in the business, so it’s small wonder why MCU fans are keen to see Beta Ray Bill enter the fray.

One way or another though, Chris Hemsworth hopes to play Marvel’s Norse god for many more years to come:

I’ve been having so much fun at it and it doesn’t feel old to me and it feels fresh more now that the first couple of times I played it. To be reinvigorated with the character and the world and to feel like we sort of have no boundaries so we can really take it anywhere is an exciting point to be in.

Thor: Love and Thunder lights up theaters on November 5th, 2021.