Taika Waititi apparently thinks that it would have been a “crime against humanity” if he didn’t get Chris Hemsworth to bare it all for the camera in Thor: Love and Thunder. From what we see, he might have a point.

The long-awaited Thor sequel arrives in theaters in less than three weeks, which is why these days will mark our last few opportunities to catch a sneak peek of the goods Waititi’s flick will have to offer until Marvel Studios launches into an endless stream of short promo clips with the same footage over and over again.

It seems to be our lucky day, too, since this new image — courtesy of Total Film magazine — offers another look at Hemsworth’s impeccably shredded body for his fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder, if it could indeed be called that with the inclusion of Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor. Say goodbye to Fat Thor and meet Jacked Thor:

New image of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder!! pic.twitter.com/ct24UfOwGf — daily dose of chris hemsworth (@chriscomfort_) June 20, 2022

The first trailers for Thor: Love and Thunder have already revealed how Odinson will lose all of that beer weight at the start of the film. Apparently, losing fat as a god is much similar to how we mortals do it, so he won’t be able to do it with a flick of his fingers. Oh no, the flick will come much later than that.

Joining Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s Thors for this outing will be the Guardians of the Galaxy ensemble, King Valkyrie, Lady Sif, Korg, and even Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. The roster will be going up against Gorr the God Butcher, portrayed by Christian Bale, who’s finally making his MCU debut after years of fan prayers and pleas.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.