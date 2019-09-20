Chris Hemsworth Punched Tom Hiddleston In The Face While Filming The Avengers

The dynamic between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was one of the major highlights of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, not just the God of Thunder’s solo franchise. The odd-couple relationship between the adopted siblings yielded no shortage of both laughs and emotions across their many adventures, no matter how many times the God of Mischief ended up double-crossing or attempting to kill his brother.

Despite frequently being at odds with each other on the big-screen, away from it Hemsworth and Hiddleston are great friends, which goes some way to explaining why the English actor let the hulking Australian punch him square in the face while shooting a scene for The Avengers. It takes a lot of courage and trust to let a man the size of Chris Hemsworth take a swing at you for real, and Hiddleston revealed in a recent interview that it didn’t turn out well for him in the end.

“There was a scene in Avengers where Thor had to strike Loki across the face and I was wearing the horns, which weigh about 30 pounds. I couldn’t really sell the hit, the smack. So I just said to Chris, ‘I think you should just hit me in the face’. It was a terrible idea. I went down like a stone.”

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Luckily for Tom Hiddleston, he isn’t likely to cross paths with Thor anytime soon, with Loki being dead in the main MCU timeline and Thor leaving New Asgard behind to go off on new adventures in his upcoming fourth outing Love and Thunder.

That being said, Loki is set to star in his own Disney Plus limited series that’s set to follow up on his time-traveling escape with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, so there’s more than likely going to be more than a few people that he encounters that wouldn’t be against throwing a punch his way.