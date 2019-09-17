95% Of Thor: Love And Thunder Will Reportedly Take Place In Outer Space

Seeing how little we know about Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder, fans will have to be satisfied with rumors and theories for now. And the latest scoop to hit the internet about Natalie Portman’s future stint as the Goddess of Thunder is that 95% of the movie will be taking place in space.

These things, as always, need to be taken with a grain of salt, but if true, it would make for a pretty epic little space opera. Not to mention that additional reports claim that Peter Dinklage will return as Eitri and Chris Pratt is set to cameo as Star-Lord. Which makes sense, because, well, outer space. On top of all that, Taika Waititi is eyeing Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard for a role in the film. Whew. How about we just focus on the space rumor for now, though?

If they really do set most of the movie there, the writers would be able to include a lot of what’s in the comics. As the new Thor, Jane Foster takes part in plenty of otherworldly fighting and as a fan of the source material, one scene I’d love to see is the one that causes the God of Thunder to lose his mighty hammer in the first place.

If you’ll recall, Nick Fury whispers the words “Gorr was right” in his ear, causing him to become unworthy to wield it. Gorr and his significance is an article for another day, but his presence in the movie would mean that at least some time would have to be spent in space.

If this rumor’s true, it would also add up with the Eitri and Star-Lord claims. After all, Marvel could easily find a job for Quill in the film and in the comics, once again, Thor’s hammer gets destroyed. So who better to make yet another weapon for him than Peter Dinklage’s character?

As mentioned above, though, it’s best to take all this with a grain of salt for now, but if one thing’s for certain, it’s that Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be another wacky and wild adventure, and we can’t wait to learn more about it.