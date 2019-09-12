Ask anyone to name their favorite Marvel Studios movie and Thor: Ragnarok will likely be among the top three – if not number one – thanks to its whip-smart script and delightful action sequences.

Powering that retro magic was writer-director Taika Waititi, who’s all set to circle back to the MCU for Thor: Love and Thunder, a central component of Phase 4 and the fourth movie to feature Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder, who has now outlasted both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., whose respective Marvel characters topped out at three solo movies each. Of course, there’s some debate over Cap’s third standalone flick, Civil War, which brought together half the frickin’ MCU.

Nevertheless, Love and Thunder promises to be an electric thrill ride into the cosmos, one that will no doubt result in Natalie Portman wielding Mjolnir to become Mighty Thor. But Portman may not be the only MCU favorite returning for Love and Thunder.

A new 4Chan mega-thread has been published which appears to contain all kinds of ‘spoilers’ for MCU Phase 4. We say spoilers when, in reality, these are nothing more than unconfirmed rumors, so take from that what you will.

Nevertheless, when it comes to Love and Thunder, there’ve been rumblings that Peter Dinklage has agreed to reprise the role of Eitri, the Dwarf King who proved so instrumental in the creation of Stormbreaker. Could this rumor be teasing a potential return to Nidavellir? Or something else entirely?

We’ll know for sure once Thor: Love and Thunder lights up theaters on November 5th, 2021. It’s undoubtedly one of the most tantalizing projects of MCU Phase 4, which kicks off next year with the standalone Black Widow movie. Look for that one to debut May 1st, 2020.