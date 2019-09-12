Chris Pratt Rumored To Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder

Amid the superpowered spectacle of Avengers: Infinity War, one rivalry sent viewers into hysterics.

We are, of course, referring to Star-Lord and the God of Thunder himself, Thor, who crash lands on the Milano windshield, only to charm every member on board – save for Peter Quill, who generally sulks and sighs anytime Thor Odinson so much as opens his mouth. And when Drax refers to him as the lovechild of an angel and a pirate? Well, Quill simply can’t contain his jealousy.

So, it’s with great excitement (and a hint of trepidation) that we bring you this latest MCU rumor: Chris Pratt reportedly has a “small appearance” to make in Thor: Love and Thunder which, if true, will no doubt reignite that killer rivalry between Thor and Star-Lord – between man and dude – in 2021.

Much like the tidbit suggesting Peter Dinklage’s Eitri – the Dwarven King of Nidavellir – will be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, this rumor comes to us by way of 4Chan, and should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. Treat this one with heightened caution, as it goes on to suggest that writer-director Taika Waititi has his eye on both Ryan Gosling and Finn Wolfhard for undisclosed roles.

Thor: Love And Thunder takes place 95% in space. Peter Dinklage returns as Eitri. Chris Pratt has a small appearance as Quill. Taika Waititi wants Ryan Gosling and Finn Wolfhard for roles in the film.

Again, don’t take this one as gospel; it’s part of a 4Chan mega-thread which contains all sorts of rumors and speculation about MCU Phase 4, half of which will likely turn out to be bogus. As for Chris Pratt’s potential involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder though, we’ll find out for sure once the sequel launches into theaters in November of 2021.