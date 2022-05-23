Chris Hemsworth says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer will blow our minds

We’re only a few weeks away from Thor: Love and Thunder coming to theaters on July 8, but we’re still waiting on the first full-length trailer for the Odinson’s landmark fourth solo outing to arrive. Until today, that is.

Presumably, Marvel Studios have been waiting for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hype to subside before going full-tilt on the marketing for the franchise’s 29th installment, and that time has now come after Benedict Cumberbatch’s solo sequel surpassed The Batman in three weeks to cross the $800 million barrier, becoming the top-grossing movie of 2022 so far.

Benchmarks are made to be broken, though, and while Jurassic World Dominion is in line to aim for the billion-dollar barrier beginning from June 10, Love and Thunder is the next major blockbuster out of the gate. The promo is coming today, as revealed by Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi, with the leading man taking to Instagram to promise that our minds will be blown.

Despite Hemsworth’s encouragement, fans don’t need any more impetus to “spread the word, spread the love”, especially when predecessor Ragnarok is widely lauded as one of the MCU’s finest entries. Having been deliberately omitted from the teaser, it’s reasonable to expect that we’ll be getting our first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher in today’s footage, which is guaranteed to ratchet up the hype for Thor: Love and Thunder by another notch or ten, and it’ll hit fever pitch long before the end product explodes onto the big screen.