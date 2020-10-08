Chris Hemsworth’s Brother Wants To Be The MCU’s Wolverine

Despite being the oldest of the three, poor Luke is often referred to as the forgotten Hemsworth brother. Thanks to their starring roles in blockbuster franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Hunger Games, respectively, Chris and Liam are both firmly established on the Hollywood ladder, but their 39 year-old sibling is nonetheless continuing to carve out a solid career for himself.

His first major mainstream role came as the head of security in HBO’s ambitious sci-fi series Westworld, where he’s remained an integral part of the cast ever since. However, he’s still on the hunt for that breakout gig that his younger brothers managed to score so early in their Hollywood careers, and Hemsworth has now admitted in a recent interview that he’d love the chance to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wolverine.

“I grew up with them. I learned to draw through comic books, copying comic books since I was about 10 years old. Spawn was a big one for me, I really loved Todd McFarlane’s Spawn. And then Batman, I would have fought Rob Pattinson for those gauntlets. And Wolverine. I’m like, ‘Come on, just pass them on, mate. Let’s give it to another Aussie’. I’ll have to grow some chest hair, but I’m ready for Wolverine.”

Of course, the actor has already shown up in the MCU before, as part of the most meta moment in the entire franchise’s history. Luke played Thor in Ragnarok‘s Asgardian theater scene that starred Matt Damon as Loki and Sam Neill as Odin, which took on a whole new layer of self-awareness when you remember that not only has Chris portrayed the God of Thunder for close to a decade, but he also beat out Liam to secure the part in the first place.

Whether the MCU is ready for two Hemsworths or not, Luke has proven himself in a series of smaller scale projects, so that career defining role might not be too far away based on his current trajectory. Then again, maybe his brother can put in a good word with Kevin Feige when the casting process for Wolverine begins in earnest for the upcoming X-Men reboot.