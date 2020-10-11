Could The Flash Movie Bring Back Chris O’Donnell As Dick Grayson?

Having already spent years stuck in development hell, The Flash should be used to a setback or two by now, which is just as well given that the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo movie was pushed back again to November 2022 after Warner Bros.’ decision to move Dune to next year caused the studio to reshuffle their release schedule once more, just when the project was starting to gather some serious momentum.

Andy Muschietti is the fourth incumbent of the director’s chair, and he’s already got The Flash much further along the development process than any of his predecessors, generating massive buzz in the process by securing two huge casting coups and revealing that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck would be returning to play Batman as the DCEU dives headfirst into the multiverse.

Nightwing Fan Art Gallery 1 of 4

Click to skip Zac Efron Nightwing

Steven R. McQueen Nightwing

Jared Padalecki Nightwing

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s led to virtually every star from the past, present and future of DC adaptations being linked to an appearance, and the latest bit of speculation thinks that Joel Schumacher’s duology should also be embraced as part of the franchise’s newfound creative direction. Furthermore, the idea that Chris O’Donnell’s Dick Grayson could show up in The Flash is now being put forward by some, where he could potentially be revealed as an alternate timeline’s version of Nightwing.

Of course, O’Donnell was set to get his own solo movie a quarter of a century ago before the middling response to Batman Forever and Batman & Robin saw those plans nixed, while a standalone Nightwing project was announced in 2017 with The LEGO Movie‘s Chris McKay at the helm, but we’ve heard virtually nothing about it since. The 50 year-old was poised to be the next big thing when he was cast as Dick Grayson, but never managed to capitalize on that potential, and it would no doubt be a great little bit of fan service to see him cameo in The Flash.