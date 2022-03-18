Even though the movie is less than a year away from release, we don’t know an awful lot about incoming fantasy blockbuster Dungeons & Dragons, other than the fact it’s got a stacked roster of talent on either side of the camera.

Game Night duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are directing from a story developed by Michael Gilio and The Tomorrow War‘s Chris McKay, with Chris Pine netting a hefty payday to headline a stellar ensemble that also includes Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and more.

Shooting finished way back in August of last year, but so far we haven’t seen or heard much at all from Dungeons & Dragons. However, during an interview with Collider, Pine compared the epic tale of good and evil to a raft of fantasy classics that couldn’t be more different from each other on almost every level.

“Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs. The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he’s the ultimate party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.”

A big budget Dungeons & Dragons movie with shades of Game of Thrones, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Princess Bride, and The Goonies? Even if you’re not a fan of the tabletop game, that sounds like exciting stuff.