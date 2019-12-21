Chris Pine Reportedly Returning For Wonder Woman 3

Not content to just rest on her laurels, writer-director Patty Jenkins has already begun working out the “whole story” for Wonder Woman 3 – seven months before Wonder Woman 1984 even hits theaters.

Of course, the much hyped sequel (check out the new trailer here) will see Diana Prince fight her way through ’80s fashion to take on Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s deliciously evil Maxwell Lord. She’ll have some help, too, seeing as Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor has somehow returned to the fold, despite making the ultimate sacrifice at the end of the first film. And it seems 1984 won’t be his final appearance in the franchise, either, as We Got This Covered has heard that the actor will return once more for the threequel.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Diana would get her golden eagle armor and invisible jet in the upcoming sequel, both of which are now confirmed – Trevor will indeed be back for Wonder Woman 3. And this is despite Pine already saying he’s done with the character and despite what we see happen to him in 1984, which we won’t spoil here.

Gal Gadot Shares Wonder Woman 1984 Set Photos And Message As Filming Wraps 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s obviously too early to say how big a role he’ll have or what part he’ll play in the story, but you can rest assured that Steve will be back and that the aforementioned sequel won’t be the last we see of him. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed to play Marvel’s Moon Knight, which is now confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.

As for what else we know about Wonder Woman 3? Well, not much, unfortunately, but Jenkins has already confirmed a present day setting for it, which sounds like the right move. After all, a jump to the modern day would free the film from the predetermined path set out by Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Essentially, it’d allow for Diana’s future to finally become a blank slate, which would certainly be welcome.

But before we get to see how the heroine concludes her arc, first we’ll find out how she holds up in her second solo movie when Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.