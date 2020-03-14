Chris Pine And Zachary Quinto May Return For New Trek Movie, But Not Star Trek 4

There’s definitely a new Star Trek movie on the way, the only problem is that nobody seems entirely sure of what it is. Quentin Tarantino’s long-rumored journey into sci-fi is the least likely to happen by some distance though, with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker being honest in saying that he probably won’t be directing the proposed R-rated Trek.

A fourth installment of the rebooted Kelvin series has also been stuck in development hell, with Chris Hemsworth signing up and then departing shortly after, and Chris Pine also walking away from the franchise before being convinced to return. Original director S.J. Clarkson abandoned ship, too, and current writer/director Noah Hawley is certainly making it sound as though his vision for Star Trek 4 doesn’t include the Enterprise crew from the most recent movies.

Star Simon Pegg has made it clear that he doesn’t know what the future holds for Star Trek, either, admitting that the brand has virtually no momentum. And as we reported yesterday, Paramount and CBS are apparently now working on a movie based on Star Trek: Discovery and from what we hear, they’re keen to bring both Pine and Zachary Quinto back for it.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Pennywise was set to appear in Space Jam 2 and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which we now know to be true – the plan for this proposed film would be to have the Discovery crew travel into a new universe where they’ll encounter Kirk and Spock’s Enterprise in a bit of good old-fashioned brand synergy. While the movie is still in the early stages of development, the alternate universe angle is said to be the one that they’re keen on exploring and would both manage to establish a new Star Trek story on the big screen while also keeping the fans happy by including some of the familiar faces from the Kelvin timeline.

Of course, the future of Star Trek on the big screen is still very much up in the air right now and things can always change with these plans for a Discovery movie. But this is said to be the idea at the moment and even if Pine and Quinto won’t sign on, we’re told that the crew would still meet the Enterprise, just not the version from J.J. Abrams’ rebooted universe.

In any case, we’ll be sure to let you know when we receive further updates on the project and in the meantime, you can share your thoughts with us on this intriguing-sounding idea for a crossover down below.