Chris Pratt Photoshops himself into ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ premieres he missed due to ‘daddy duty’

Right now is a hectic time in the life of Chris Pratt. In addition to having two major projects releasing over the next month (more on those in a minute), the Guardians of the Galaxy star has just become a dad for the third time, as Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger just welcomed their second child together — a daughter named Eloise — in May. While that’s wonderful news for the Pratt clan, Chris’ new dad status has been playing havoc with his press tour commitments.

Specifically, Pratt had to check out of attending the international premieres for his new movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, because he was too busy looking after Eloise. So now the actor has done the next best thing and Photoshopped himself into the events he missed in Mexico, the U.K., and Germany, sharing the hilarious results on his Instagram feed.

“Thank you Mexico, UK and Germany for hosting such extraordinary premieres!” Pratt wrote in his caption to the four rib-tickling pics. “Daddy duty kept me home but I was there in spirit!!! I didn’t think Blue would be the best babysitter… Kinda hard to change the diaper with those claws”

The official Jurassic World account replied “That’s the spirit!” while co-star DeWanda Wise commented a series of laughter emojis. Meanwhile, Pratt’s leading lady Bryce Dallas Howard added, “You were there in spirit! Adore you Papa Pratt.”

Pratt’s parenthood ironically mirrors where we’ll find his character at the beginning of Dominion, as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing have been laying low since the events of Fallen Kingdom and are raising clone girl Maisie (Isabella Sermon) as their own. But the threequel will see the couple pulled out of retirement and thrust into a new adventure along with OG trio Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Ellie Satler (Laura Dern). Whether this marks the end of the saga, though, Pratt can’t make up his mind.

Jurassic World: Dominion roars into cinemas on June 10. Shortly following that, Chris Pratt will then be seen in Prime Video’s The Terminal List, premiering July 1.