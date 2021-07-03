Chris Pratt Reveals He Once Challenged Dave Bautista To A Wrestling Match

Dave Bautista is doing his best to put his professional wrestling days behind him, recently outlining that he wanted to be one of the few grapplers to gracefully step away from the squared circle without ever reneging on his retirement. However, he could have thrown a suplex or two had Chris Pratt lived up to a text message he sent his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star while under the influence of sleeping pills.

In a new interview to promote Amazon’s sci-fi action blockbuster The Tomorrow War, Pratt reveals that he used to have a really bad habit for sending texts to various people when his sleep aids would kick in, which he’d forget all about by the morning. While the 42-year-old keeps himself in great shape and is no stranger to performing dangerous stunts in action blockbusters, looking at the sheer size of Bautista, he’d be eaten alive.

“There was a moment in my life when I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, I don’t anymore because of things like this, and I would text people and blackout and had no idea what I’m texting them. I took Ambien, the next day he comes, he goes ‘Hey man, that text you sent last night’. I go ‘What text?’. He goes, ‘You don’t remember?’. He walks out and I was like, ‘What did I text him?’. I look at my phone and it’s a text like this long, it was like, ‘Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you. No one needs to know but I just want to know, I think I could take you, I think I could wrestle you bro. Collegiate rules, no elbows, no knees, I want to feel the power’. I was mortified, like Dave would kill me. He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood.”

Dave Bautista Celebrates Turning 52 By Proving He's Still Jacked 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Pro wrestling might be a pre-determined simulation of combat, but Bautista is one of the modern era’s most decorated performers nonetheless, winning WWE world championships on six occasions. He’s also got a Hall of Fame induction pending and is generally a big, scary-looking dude. Luckily for Pratt, then, his Marvel Cinematic Universe stablemate was able to see the funny side instead of piledriving him through the Guardians of the Galaxy set.

Pratt did wrestle in high school, but that was a very long time ago. He likely wouldn’t have stood a chance against Dave Bautista, as hilarious as it would’ve been to see the two friends and colleagues go at it when they were both kitted out in their respective Star-Lord and Drax the Destroyer regalia, especially if we were to throw James Gunn in as the hypothetical referee.