Chris Pratt Reveals He Initially Turned Down Star-Lord Audition More Than Once

As the leading role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster with boundless franchise potential, the part of Peter Quill was a highly coveted one when auditions got underway for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chris Pratt may have always been viewed as the number one contender, but It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton was a close second, while Joel Edgerton, Jack Huston, Eddie Redmayne and Lee Pace all screen tested, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zachary Levi and Michael Rosenbaum also under consideration.

Gunn recently revealed that he ended up casting John Gallagher Jr. in The Belko Experiment based on the strength of his Star-Lord audition years previously, but it turns out Pratt wasn’t really sure if he even wanted to do it. As revealed in The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe via CBR, the actor went so far as to pass on multiple auditions before taking the plunge.

“At the time, as an actor, I didn’t really believe that I would be right for Quill. I was really redefining who I was as an actor. I didn’t think I’d fit unless I’d play a sidekick character. I didn’t see myself as a Star-Lord type, or a hero type. This is gonna sound crazy, but I even passed on the opportunity to audition for it a couple of times.”

Even as his standing in the eyes of social media continues to suffer, it can’t be denied that Pratt makes for an excellent Star-Lord, anchoring the Guardians of the Galaxy series with his roguish charm, easygoing charisma and natural star power, even if the man himself wasn’t entirely sure that he was the right guy for the job.