Chris Pratt reveals the pressures of being publicly praised by iconic father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger

Trying to please the in-laws is one of the most daunting tasks any person can be faced with, so regardless of how you feel about Chris Pratt, spare a thought for the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran when his wife Katherine happens to be the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Not only is his new father-in-law one of the most iconic figures in modern Hollywood, but he also knows a thing or two about playing the leading man in action-packed blockbusters, something that’s become Pratt’s forte in recent years through Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and The Tomorrow War.

With that in mind, the star may have breathed a sigh of relief when the Terminator legend and former Governor of California lavished praise upon both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Pratt’s performance in particular, with the longtime Star-Lord admitting to Entertainment Tonight that it means a lot when Schwarzenegger would have simply kept his mouth shut if he didn’t like it.

“He came to the premiere. And yeah, he was so nice to give me love and support on his social media. He really liked the movie. I think he’d be honest with me. If he didn’t like it, I don’t think he would post it.”

Who knows, there might even be the possibility of having the pair of them team up onscreen in the future, even if Pratt has wisely eliminated any impressions from his repertoire after marrying into the daunting Schwarzenegger/Kennedy clan.

Arnold has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinions regardless of who they end up pissing off, so you’d expect the MCU’s Peter Quill breathed a sigh of relief when Vol. 3 got the thumbs up.