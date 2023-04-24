The prophecy is fulfilled yet again; Arnold Schwarzenegger is back for his first straightforward action movie in a decade

It seems crazy when you say it out loud, but genre legend Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t headlined a straightforward action movie for 10 years, with his long-awaited team-up with Sylvester Stallone in 2013’s Escape Plan marking the last meat-and-potatoes beat ’em up he lend his singular talents to.

In the interim, he took top billing in David Ayer’s risible box office bomb Sabotage, made another cameo appearance in The Expendables 3, endured two ill-advised returns in Terminator sequels Genisys and Dark Fate, waded into the dramatic weeds for Aftermath and Maggie, stole the show in comedy Killing Gunther, and did whatever it was that he did in bizarre fantasy The Iron Mask.

Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

However, Arnold’s vigor must have returned by headlining his first-ever TV series in Netflix’s upcoming FUBAR, because he’s teaming up with Expendables 4 director Scott Waugh for Breakout per (Deadline), which will see the former Governor of California mount a daring jailbreak in a foreign country when his stepson is sentenced to 25 years in prison, forcing them both to evade capture and make it safely out of the nation alive.

It sounds fairly standard, but at 75 years old, nobody’s expecting Schwarzenegger to return to the heady days of his glory years, but seeing him in a run-of-the-mill action flick has been something sorely missed by his legion of fans.