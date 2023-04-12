Arnold Schwarzenegger does his civic duty by taking to the streets and fixing problems himself

Having already conquered the worlds of bodybuilding, real estate, Hollywood, and politics in a remarkable life and career, Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, even at 75 years old and with a history of heart issues.

In fact, the veteran action icon is currently biding his time until the release of Netflix’s hotly-anticipated espionage series FUBAR – which marks his first-ever leading role in a small screen project – by taking matters into his own hands and fixing potholes on the streets that nobody seems all that interested in doing anything about.

Under most circumstances, an old man taking it upon himself to hit the asphalt and remedy something that should realistically have been solved by those tasked with taking care of it as part of their actual jobs would raise alarms, but Arnold is hardly a shrinking violent that lurks in the shadows of anonymity.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

The thought of Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in your neighborhood to take care of something the local authorities have ignored is every bit as bizarre as it sounds, but it just goes to show that he hasn’t lost his touch for humanitarianism despite being forced into an extended period of isolation during the pandemic.

Now that he’s been unleashed onto the world yet again – complete with a brand new Netflix show under his belt and awaiting release in little over a month – we can expect the Austrian Oak to continue deliver more wholesome content, even if he probably shouldn’t be covering up pot holes at his age.