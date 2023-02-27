Netflix finally reveals first footage and release date for Arnold Schwarzenegger spy series ‘FUBAR’

If feels like we’ve been hearing about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix spy series FUBAR forever without actually having anything to show for it, but that’s all come to an end now that the streaming service has finally dropped the first footage and a release date.

The bad news is that we’ll have to wait a while to catch the action icon in his first-ever leading role on the small screen, with the show not premiering until May 25. However, the good news is that it looks exactly how you’d expect a blockbuster espionage adventure starring the former Governor of California to unfold, so the platform almost almost certainly has a hit on its hands.

Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, the father of Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro’s Emma. However, unbeknownst to each other, they’ve both been working as covert CIA operatives for years. Once their cards are finally put on the table, the generational secret agents realize that they don’t really know each other at all, something that needs to change quickly when they’re forced to partner up and watch each other’s backs.

Anyone going into FUBAR expecting high art is probably going to be left disappointed, but fortunately, that’s not what a soul will be wanting, expecting, or hoping to see from The Terminator and Predator legend taking his talents to the small screen. It’s been a long time coming, and this one is guaranteed to be one of Netflix’s buzziest shows of the early summer, so the only real question is whether or not it’s capable of living up to the hype.