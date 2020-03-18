Chris Rock’s Saw Reboot Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

There was a lot of confusion last year when it was revealed that Chris Rock, who isn’t exactly known for taking dramatic roles let alone entering the horror genre, was developing the ninth installment in the Saw franchise. Not only was he going to take the lead in what would eventually be titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but he’s also responsible for the outline of the story and even has an executive producer credit on the project.

Strange as it seemed, though, there was a sudden spark of interest in the property again, which only heightened when we learned that Samuel L. Jackson had also joined Spiral. The first trailer was pretty exciting, too, only showing us the film’s connection to the rest of the series in the final few moments. As such, excitement is now at an all-time high for the next chapter, which is why we’re saddened to have to tell you that Lionsgate has delayed Spiral: From the Book of Saw indefinitely, meaning it won’t open on May 15th, 2020 as originally planned.

Of course, this is due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen numerous films be hit with delays. Just earlier today, in fact, Marvel pulled Black Widow off the release schedule. As of yet, no new release date has been given to Spiral, though the studio says they’re “evaluating the next steps, dates, and strategies.” In other words, stay tuned.

A New Game Begins In First Trailer For Spiral: From The Book Of Saw 1 of 5

As far as the plot of Spiral goes, we know that Rock is playing brash Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks who, along with his rookie partner (Max Minghella), discovers a string of horrific murders which bring back memories of the city’s troubled past. As the first Saw film since 2017, when Michael and Peter Spierig brought us Jigsaw, hopes are certainly high for it, but it seems we’ll have to wait a little bit longer now to lay eyes on what the comedian has cooked up for us.

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is currently without a release date, but as soon as that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.