Christian Bale gets caught off-guard by a truly bizarre interview question

Christian Bale is known for being a very serious actor who does very serious acting, and even when he’s starring in an effects-driven blockbuster, his infamous rant on the set of Terminator Salvation made it perfectly clear that he still holds everyone working on the production to incredibly high standards.

That’s what made it all the more surprising that the Academy Award winner agreed to board the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play antagonist Gorr the God Butcher in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, even though Bale was quick to make it clear that he “hadn’t entered sh*t”.

It comes with the territory of joining the biggest and most popular franchise on the planet that the press circuit will be relentless and intense, with the talent regularly fielding the same questions for days on end from a variety of different sources. However, as you can see below, Bale was certainly caught off-guard by one truly bizarre inquiry that came his way.

pic.twitter.com/y3kzgxMXFS — What A Time To Be Alive (@whatatimepod) July 1, 2022

For reasons that can’t be explained, someone decided it was worthwhile finding out whether or not one of the finest actors of their generation would “rather put a rat in [his] mouth face first or butt first”. Bale does take a very long pause while seemingly trying to concoct an answer to the riddle put before him, but the most disappointing part of the clip is that we don’t get to hear his answer.

As you can imagine, the comments and replies have sparked an unexpected discourse, but we want to know what the former Batman has to say on the matter.