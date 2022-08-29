Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie are the trifecta of stars that appear on the new poster for Amsterdam, the latest murder mystery from controversial writer-director David O. Russell.

“Let the love, murder, and conspiracy begin,” is the caption for the post of the image made by the official Twitter account for 20th Century Studios.

Let the love, murder, and conspiracy begin.



arriving in theaters October 7.

The trio of acclaimed actors is not the only headline-grabbing names attached to the project. In typical Russell fashion, the film boasts an enormous ensemble of many acclaimed thespians, including Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, and many more.

Amsterdam is a period piece set in the 1930s that “follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history,” according to the synopsis on IMDb.

Like many of Russell’s films that came before — including The Fighter, American Hussell, and Joy — Amsterdam will reportedly take inspiration from real-world events, albeit fictionalized.

“A lot of this actually happened,” was the tease by the official Twitter account for Amsterdam posted alongside the trailer last month.

A lot of this actually happened.



arrives in theaters November 2022.

Unlike many films coming out of the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, Amsterdam has actually seen a release date moved up from its original theatrical window, from Nov. 2022 to Oct. 7, 2022.

The multiple Oscar-nominated Russell has courted as much controversy as he has critical acclaim over the years, though not necessarily due to the content of his films. Instead, he has faced multiple accusations of abusive on-set behavior toward various actors over the years — including toward Amy Adams, George Clooney, and Lily Tomlin — as well as a sexual misconduct allegation from one of his own relatives.