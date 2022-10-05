Christian Bale reveals which Hollywood A-lister he’s happy to play second fiddle to

Celebrity feuds such as Taylor Swift and Kayne West often dominate the headlines but there’s a more wholesome approach: a Hollywood bromance. Actor Christian Bale recently opened up to GQ in a rare interview about his respect for fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio and how he is happy to take on any role Leo passes on.

Bale stated: “Any role that anybody gets, it’s only because [Leo’s] passed on it before hand. It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first.”

Bale does not mind this at all. He goes on to say: “Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can’t do what he does. I wouldn’t want the exposure that he has either. And he does it magnificently.”



Bale started acting at age 12 to support his family. He is a more reclusive actor who prefers to stay out of the limelight. He does not mind not acting either. He stated: “I like doing things that have nothing to do with film. And I find myself very happily not playing dress-up, not pretending to be somebody else for long lengths of time.”

Even though he said he is happy not acting, Bale has three films being released in 2022. He plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, Burt in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, and Augustus Landor in Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye. It is unknown if Leo was ever attached to any of those roles.