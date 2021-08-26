Clark Gregg Addresses Agent Coulson’s Return And MCU Future

Yesterday’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? spun several Phase One movies in an entirely different direction, shockingly killing off the majority of the Avengers before revealing that Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym was the one responsible, a turn of events that nobody could have seen coming, even in a show where literally anything is possible.

As well as marking Samuel L. Jackson’s twelfth canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe project, it also saw the return of Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson for the first time since he was de-aged in Captain Marvel. Obviously, he headlined the entirely of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s seven-season run, but it’s since been made clear that the fan favorite series isn’t technically part of official continuity.

Ever since his schedule opened back up again following the small screen hit’s finale, talk has regularly reared its head over a potential full-time comeback for Coulson, who longtime MCU supporters would love to see reintegrated back into the fold. In a new interview, Gregg artfully dodged the questions while still painting himself as a fan first and foremost, one that’s very excited to see what Marvel Studios has in store for the future.

“It’s not just a platitude, honestly, I felt pretty grateful at the end of The Avengers, even though it didn’t turn out so well for my guy. And then the calls just kept on coming: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and then another season, another season… seven seasons. And then Captain Marvel and then What If…? and oh my gosh, I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say but to enjoy familiar faces, it’s nice to see them. Things didn’t work out so well for some of them in this particular universe. Anytime they call, and they’ve come up with some other way for him to be back involved, I’m thrilled. And I have to say, having kind of been first commandos through the door trying to bring this world to something like television, it’s really a thrill to watch Loki and WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier, just to see old friends and people I’ve worked with for years doing these beautiful, expanded universes on TV. I’m so grateful for just the chance to show up every once in a while to do this stuff. I can’t wait to see The Eternals; I can’t wait to see Shang-Chi. I just love the way they’re expanding. If there’s ever a moment when me or my alter ego can be of use and participate in any of that, I would be thrilled but right now I’m just enjoying it as a fan.”

It would be a safe bet to bank on Coulson appearing in Season 2 of Marvel’s What If…?, even if any live-action projects remain entirely within the realms of rumor and speculation for now. That being said, Loki kicking the doors of the multiverse wide open before Spider-Man: No Way Home steps right on through has opened up any number of possibilities for making it a reality.