‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ is the ‘Red Notice’ of Paramount+

On the surface, you can’t draw many comparisons between Paramount’s family-friendly adventure Clifford the Big Red Dog and Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice, other than the fact they’ve both got the same color in the title.

However, dig a little deeper into the data and the similarities are there for all to see, even if they couldn’t be more different on the surface. Rawson Marshall Thurber’s $200 million globetrotter scored the most-watched opening day and debut weekend in Netflix history, and it’s in with a very good chance of becoming the platform’s top in-house film ever.

As for Clifford the Big Red Dog, as well as opening above expectations at the box office with a five-day frame in excess of $20 million, it’s additionally the most-watched movie premiere in the short history of Paramount+. On top of that, Observer’s Brandon Katz reports that thanks to the live-action adaptation of the perennially popular series, ViacomCBS confirmed that the company’s streaming service enjoyed its most successful week ever, including over a million new subscribers, the highest total hours streamed and largest levels of customer engagement.

Of course, Clifford the Big Red Dog isn’t the sole driving force behind Paramount+’s record-breaking seven days, but it’s definitely the largest contributor when you consider the relative dearth of high-profile originals to roll out.