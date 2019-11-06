Here’s How Colin Farrell Could Look As Penguin In The Batman

The Batman may have found its Penguin. Reports emerged yesterday that revealed Colin Farrell is currently in talks to join the ever-growing all-star cast of Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Caped Crusader’s universe. It seems negotiations are still ongoing, but it looks like the Fantastic Beasts and Dumbo star could be our new Oswald Cobblepot. But how could Farrell look in the part? Thankfully, digital artist Boss Logic is on the case.

His latest piece dresses the Irish actor in the Penguin’s signature top hat and monocle. Despite the gentlemanly attire, the pic gives off the feel of Farrell maybe being a tougher version of the villain than is traditional, perhaps leaning more into depicting him as a cutthroat crime boss.

See what you think in the gallery below:

Farrell’s appointment has struck fans by surprise as he’s not exactly a close fit for the typical portrayal of the Penguin. But then again, TV’s Gotham recently had Robin Lord Taylor’s version who was again pretty different from the norm. So, clearly now’s the time to reinvent Cobblepot.

This’s also a chance for Farrell to redeem himself for his turn as Bullseye in 2003’s Daredevil. He’s a great actor, no doubt, but his performance as the Marvel assassin was pretty OTT. We can presumably rest easy that he’s not going to have a Penguin tattooed on his head for his role in The Batman.

If things go ahead, Farrell will join Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and, of course, Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Other key roles, such as Two-Face, are yet to be cast, but we expect that to change soon as The Batman enters production in 2020 and hits theaters in June 2021.