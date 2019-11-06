Here’s How Matthew McConaughey Could Look As Two-Face In The Batman

“Alright, alright, alright…”

After having knowledge of only Robert Pattinson signing up for the titular role in The Batman for the longest time, the past few weeks sure have filled in a lot of blanks when it comes to director Matt Reeves’ silver screen reboot of the Caped Crusader.

To briefly recap, the latest additions to the cast include Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. And if that weren’t enough, Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell is now being eyed for the role of the Penguin.

We’ve still yet to receive confirmation on who’s playing Two-Face, but recent rumors say the studio is courting Matthew McConaughey. Though Warner Bros. may ultimately settle on someone else, we’re at least getting an idea of how the proud driver of Lincolns could look as the dichotomous Harvey Dent via some digital art found below.

Matthew McConaughey As Two-Face In The Batman (Digital Art) 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In case you were wondering, that’s yet another stunning piece provided by John Regan (ShatterverseEnt on Twitter). Some of his most recent works have placed Pattinson in the rumored Batman: Earth One costume, not to mention whipping up a conceptual of Kravitz as Catwoman mere hours after she was cast.

What I find appealing about this exhibit shared here today is how Two-Face is shown bearing green-colored scarring. Though this may seem quite unnatural, that’s how he appeared in comic books and animation for the longest time. It may not be as realistic as, say, what was presented in The Dark Knight, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Reeves apply this to his vision for the character.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021.