The Batman Has Cast Its Commissioner Jim Gordon

Jeffrey Wright, star of Westworld and next year’s Bond flick No Time to Die, has opened talks with Warner Bros. to take on the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon for The Batman.

Word comes to us by way of The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that Gotham City is indeed on the hunt for a new police commissioner to walk in the footsteps of Gary Oldman (The Dark Knight Trilogy) and J.K. Simmons (Justice League), and it seems Wright’s name has landed at the tip-top of Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves’ wishlist. Negotiations are ongoing, though if both parties are able to iron out the specifics, Jeffrey Wright will be joining Robert Pattinson on The Batman‘s cast sheet.

The former Twilight actor has been tasked with taking over the cape and cowl from Ben Affleck, whose stint as Gotham’s Caped Crusader ended after just three movies: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. If Matt Reeves has his way, Pattinson will be able to match that tally with ease, given the writer-director purportedly has an entire trilogy in mind for his new-fangled vigilante.

Behind The Scenes Photos From Tim Burton's Batman Returns That Every Fan Should See 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

THR’s scoop goes on to reveal that casting is still in the early stages for Warner’s 2021 blockbuster, and that the studio is searching far and wide for a “rogues gallery” of Batman villains, one of which will likely be Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, otherwise known as The Penguin.

The Batman is scheduled to take flight on June 25th, 2021 and signal a new dawn for Gotham’s Dark Knight. Word is Reeves and his team have drawn up plans for a potential trilogy with Robert Pattinson front and center as Bruce Wayne, the details of which are being kept firmly under lock and key within Warner’s prized vaults for now.