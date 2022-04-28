Filipino Comic Jo Koy to Star in Steven Spielberg-Pitched 'Easter Sunday'

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy announced during CinemaCon that he will star in the upcoming film 'Easter Sunday'.

Filipino comedian Joseph Herbert Sr, also known as Jo Koy, will star in an upcoming family comedy film Easter Sunday.

Before the film was announced, the comedian did a small stand-up routine on the Las Vegas CinemaCon stage. According to some of the attendees, the comedian was throwing sweatshirts to the audience.

.@Jokoy throws Easter Sunday swag into the crowd before introducing a preview of the upcoming film — CinemaCon (@CinemaCon) April 28, 2022

Jo Koy does a little standup and t-shirts toss to the CinemaCon prior trailer reveal for Filipino family comedy Easter Sunday. — LRM Online (Latino Review Media) (@LRM_Exclusive) April 28, 2022

He then later talked about the film, saying that it was pitched by Stephen Spielberg after the film director watched the comedian’s show. From what was told during the event, Easter Sunday is a comedy film about a Filipino-American family.

Comedian @Jokoy entertained the crowd with his stand up act before introducing his new film, #EasterSunday – opening August 5th. A day of chaos, family and karaoke, get your family together and laugh with his family! pic.twitter.com/yehKydqojH — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 28, 2022

Posters for the film were seen in around Caesar’s Theater, with people excited for more Filipino representation in American films.

It’s so wonderful to attend for the first time & roam the halls of #CinemaCon and see giant posters of a Filipino American film EVERYWHERE. Pretty sure this is the 1st time ever. Wonderful job by DreamWorks Universal #EasterSunday publicity team. #RepresentationMatters 🇵🇭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/y4PLMZkx1I — Yong Chavez (@YongChavezLA) April 27, 2022

The trailer for the film was shown at the event, with viewers saying it’s ‘cute and fun’ and Jo Koy promoting the movie as “a good family film”.

Easter Sunday comes out in theaters on Aug 5, 2022.